CubeSmart (CUBE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CubeSmart (CUBE) closed at $50.74, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.75%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the self-storage company had lost 10.53% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 2.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CubeSmart as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect CubeSmart to post earnings of $0.56 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.15%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $224.28 million, up 25.44% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CubeSmart. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.42% higher. CubeSmart is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, CubeSmart currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.1. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.52, which means CubeSmart is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that CUBE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CUBE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.54 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.