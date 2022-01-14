CubeSmart (CUBE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

CubeSmart (CUBE) closed the most recent trading day at $51.08, moving -1.94% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.42%.

Coming into today, shares of the self-storage company had lost 4.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.22%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CubeSmart as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CubeSmart to post earnings of $0.56 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $224.18 million, up 25.39% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CubeSmart. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CubeSmart is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, CubeSmart is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.58, which means CubeSmart is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, CUBE's PEG ratio is currently 1.94. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.77 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CUBE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

