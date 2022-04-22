CubeSmart (CUBE) Stock Moves -1.58%: What You Should Know

CubeSmart (CUBE) closed the most recent trading day at $52.78, moving -1.58% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the self-storage company had gained 6.37% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 2.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

CubeSmart will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect CubeSmart to post earnings of $0.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.28%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $235.29 million, up 24.6% from the year-ago period.

CUBE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.46 per share and revenue of $970.11 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.59% and +25.1%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CubeSmart should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.29% higher. CubeSmart is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, CubeSmart is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.79. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.52.

It is also worth noting that CUBE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.87. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CUBE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.91 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.