CubeSmart (CUBE) Stock Moves -1.15%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CubeSmart (CUBE) closed at $48.84, marking a -1.15% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the self-storage company had lost 3.04% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 7.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

CubeSmart will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, CubeSmart is projected to report earnings of $0.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 21.28%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $228.84 million, up 21.18% from the prior-year quarter.

CUBE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.41 per share and revenue of $971.91 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.22% and +25.34%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CubeSmart. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher. CubeSmart is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, CubeSmart is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.12, so we one might conclude that CubeSmart is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, CUBE's PEG ratio is currently 2.72. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.75 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

