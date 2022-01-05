CubeSmart (CUBE) Stock Moves -1.1%: What You Should Know

CubeSmart (CUBE) closed at $53.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.1% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.94%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the self-storage company had lost 0.78% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 6.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

CubeSmart will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, CubeSmart is projected to report earnings of $0.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.15%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $224.18 million, up 25.39% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CubeSmart. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.18% higher. CubeSmart is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note CubeSmart's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.7. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.85, which means CubeSmart is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that CUBE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.03. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.78 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.