CubeSmart (CUBE) Stock Moves -0.53%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CubeSmart (CUBE) closed at $50.28, marking a -0.53% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.22% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the self-storage company had lost 10.21% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CubeSmart as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CubeSmart is projected to report earnings of $0.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.15%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $224.28 million, up 25.44% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CubeSmart. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.42% higher. CubeSmart is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CubeSmart has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.95 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.56.

Also, we should mention that CUBE has a PEG ratio of 1.87. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

