CubeSmart (CUBE) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know

CubeSmart (CUBE) closed the most recent trading day at $52.38, moving -0.19% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the self-storage company had gained 3.37% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.07% in that time.

CubeSmart will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.57, up 21.28% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $235.29 million, up 24.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.46 per share and revenue of $979.7 million. These totals would mark changes of +16.59% and +26.34%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CubeSmart. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.25% higher. CubeSmart is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, CubeSmart is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.32. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.56, which means CubeSmart is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that CUBE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.