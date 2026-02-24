CubeSmart (CUBE) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect CubeSmart (CUBE) to post quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 2.9%. Revenues are expected to be $280.47 million, up 21.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some CubeSmart metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Property management fee income' to reach $10.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Rental income' of $244.19 million. The estimate points to a change of +7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Other property related income' to come in at $30.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Depreciation and amortization' at $67.16 million.

CubeSmart shares have witnessed a change of +5.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CUBE is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

