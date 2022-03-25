CubeSmart (CUBE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

CubeSmart (CUBE) closed the most recent trading day at $50.75, moving +0.65% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the self-storage company had gained 4.15% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.68% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CubeSmart as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CubeSmart is projected to report earnings of $0.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.4%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $235.52 million, up 24.72% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.42 per share and revenue of $973.91 million. These totals would mark changes of +14.69% and +25.59%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CubeSmart. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.71% higher. CubeSmart is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CubeSmart has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.81 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.29.

Also, we should mention that CUBE has a PEG ratio of 2.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.76 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

