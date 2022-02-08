CubeSmart (CUBE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

CubeSmart (CUBE) closed at $50.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.04% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the self-storage company had lost 2.43% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 2.04% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 4.03% in that time.

CubeSmart will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 24, 2022. In that report, analysts expect CubeSmart to post earnings of $0.56 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $224.28 million, up 25.44% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CubeSmart. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.42% higher. CubeSmart is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note CubeSmart's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.12. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.67.

Also, we should mention that CUBE has a PEG ratio of 1.89. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.57 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

