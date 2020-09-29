Dividends
CubeSmart (CUBE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 30, 2020

CubeSmart (CUBE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CUBE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CUBE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.55, the dividend yield is 4.06%.

CUBE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). CUBE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.84. Zacks Investment Research reports CUBE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -4.22%, compared to an industry average of -3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CUBE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CUBE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CUBE as a top-10 holding:

  • NuShares ETF Trust (NURE)
  • ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG)
  • iShares Trust (SMMV)
  • Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI)
  • iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (JKJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JKJ with an increase of 15.6% over the last 100 days. NURE has the highest percent weighting of CUBE at 5.18%.

