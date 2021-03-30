CubeSmart (CUBE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 31, 2021

CubeSmart (CUBE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CUBE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.03% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CUBE was $38.52, representing a -1.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.24 and a 65.78% increase over the 52 week low of $23.24.

CUBE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). CUBE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.86. Zacks Investment Research reports CUBE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.4%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CUBE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CUBE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CUBE as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (SMMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMMV with an increase of 22.7% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CUBE at 1.36%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.