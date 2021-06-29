CubeSmart (CUBE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 30, 2021

CubeSmart (CUBE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CUBE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CUBE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $47.06, the dividend yield is 2.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CUBE was $47.06, representing a -1.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.87 and a 79.07% increase over the 52 week low of $26.28.

CUBE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). CUBE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.87. Zacks Investment Research reports CUBE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.07%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CUBE Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CUBE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CUBE as a top-10 holding:

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (CUBE)

Global X Super Dividend ETF (CUBE)

iShares Trust (CUBE)

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (CUBE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDOG with an increase of 15.86% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CUBE at 2.54%.

