CubeSmart (CUBE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2020

CubeSmart (CUBE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CUBE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.03% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $33.78, the dividend yield is 4.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CUBE was $33.78, representing a -5.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.77 and a 72.26% increase over the 52 week low of $19.61.

CUBE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). CUBE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.86. Zacks Investment Research reports CUBE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.78%, compared to an industry average of -3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CUBE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CUBE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CUBE as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (FSMD)

iShares Trust (SMMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FSMD with an increase of 16.25% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CUBE at 10000%.

