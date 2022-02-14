CubeSmart (CUBE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CubeSmart (CUBE) closed the most recent trading day at $49.79, moving -1.56% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the self-storage company had lost 0.98% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 3.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CubeSmart as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 24, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.56, up 19.15% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $224.28 million, up 25.44% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CubeSmart. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.42% higher. CubeSmart is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, CubeSmart currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.96. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.81.

Also, we should mention that CUBE has a PEG ratio of 1.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CUBE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.69 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CUBE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.