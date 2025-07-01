CubeSmart to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 31, 2025

CubeSmart will announce Q2 2025 financial results on July 31, 2025, followed by a conference call on August 1, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

CubeSmart announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on July 31, after market close. A conference call to discuss these results will take place on August 1 at 11:00 a.m. ET, with a live webcast available on the company's investor relations page. Those wishing to participate by phone can dial 1 (800) 715-9871 using a specific conference ID. CubeSmart, a leading self-storage real estate investment trust, operates 1,532 self-storage properties in the U.S. and aims to provide innovative storage solutions and top-notch service to meet various customer needs. Further information can be found on their website or by calling their toll-free number.

Potential Positives

CubeSmart is recognized as one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S., highlighting its significant market position.

The company continues to engage with investors by hosting a conference call to discuss financial results, demonstrating transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

The planned release of financial results on July 31, 2025, indicates scheduled financial planning and a structured approach to financial disclosures.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will CubeSmart release its financial results?

CubeSmart will release its financial results on July 31, 2025, after the market closes.

What time is the CubeSmart conference call?

The CubeSmart conference call will be held at 11:00 a.m. ET on August 1, 2025.

How can I access the CubeSmart conference call?

You can access the conference call via a live webcast on the investor relations page of CubeSmart's website.

What is CubeSmart's mission?

CubeSmart's mission is to simplify organizational challenges through innovative solutions and unparalleled service for its customers.

How can I find a CubeSmart storage property?

You can find a CubeSmart storage property by visiting www.cubesmart.com or calling 800-800-1717.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CUBE Insider Trading Activity

$CUBE insiders have traded $CUBE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CUBE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY P FOSTER (CLO & Secretary) sold 18,616 shares for an estimated $784,986

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CUBE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 226 institutional investors add shares of $CUBE stock to their portfolio, and 254 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CUBE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CUBE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/19/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CUBE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CUBE forecast page.

$CUBE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CUBE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CUBE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brendan Lynch from Barclays set a target price of $48.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $46.0 on 03/05/2025

Full Release



MALVERN, Pa., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) today announced that the Company will release financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025 after the market close on Thursday, July 31, 2025. An accompanying conference call will be held at 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday, August 1, 2025.





A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company’s corporate website at investors.cubesmart.com. Telephone participants may join on the day of the call by dialing 1 (800) 715-9871 using conference ID number 4783436.





After the live webcast, the webcast will be available on CubeSmart’s website. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available through August 8, 2025 by dialing 1 (800) 770-2030 using conference ID number 4783436#.







About the Company







CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,532 self-storage properties across the United States. According to the 2025 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S.





The Company’s mission is to simplify the organizational and logistical challenges created by the many life events and business needs of its customers – through innovative solutions, unparalleled service, and genuine care. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers.





For more information about business and personal storage or to learn more about the Company and find a nearby storage property, visit



www.cubesmart.com



or call CubeSmart toll free at 800-800-1717.







Company Contact:







Josh Schutzer





Vice President, Finance





610-535-5700



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.