CUBE CO., LTD. Reports Sales Growth Amid Challenges

CUBE CO., LTD. reported a 6.5% year-over-year increase in sales for all stores in October 2024, driven by the reopening of the Daimaru Shinsaibashi store and successful pop-up store sales. However, existing store sales fell due to weaker sales of new fall/winter products. The company plans to boost sales in November with new product launches and customer engagement strategies.

