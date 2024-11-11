News & Insights

Stocks

CUBE CO., LTD. Reports Sales Growth Amid Challenges

November 11, 2024 — 01:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CUBE CO.,LTD. (JP:7112) has released an update.

CUBE CO., LTD. reported a 6.5% year-over-year increase in sales for all stores in October 2024, driven by the reopening of the Daimaru Shinsaibashi store and successful pop-up store sales. However, existing store sales fell due to weaker sales of new fall/winter products. The company plans to boost sales in November with new product launches and customer engagement strategies.

For further insights into JP:7112 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.