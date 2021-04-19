US Markets

Cuba's Communist Party appoints President Miguel Diaz-Canel as leader

HAVANA, April 19 (Reuters) - Cuba's ruling Communist Party elected President Miguel Diaz-Canel to succeed Raul Castro as party first secretary, the most powerful position in the country, on the final day of its congress on Monday, state-run news agency Prensa Latina reported.

The succession marks the end of six decades of rule by brothers Fidel and Raul Castro, who led Cuba's leftist 1959 revolution, in a transition to a younger leadership.

