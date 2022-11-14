US Markets

Cuba and U.S. to hold second round of migration talks in Havana

Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

November 14, 2022 — 05:40 pm EST

HAVANA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Cuba and the United States will hold another round of migration talks on Tuesday in Havana, Cuba´s vice minister of foreign affairs said on Monday, as the two countries grapple with a growing crisis.

Migration talks between the two long-time rivals resumed in April, the first such conversations in four years. The United States subsequently announced it would resume "full immigrant visa processing" in Havana on Jan. 4.

Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio told Reuters in an interview that Cuba had also begun restaffing its own embassy in Washington, D.C., to match the United States´ decision.

