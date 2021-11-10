Cuba alleges Facebook aiding dissident movement, threatens legal action

HAVANA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez threatened legal action against Facebook on Wednesday, alleging the social media platform had aided the dissident movement in the communist-run country by changing algorithms and the geo-locations of posts ahead of planned protests on Nov. 15.

Dissidents in September requested permission to conduct a "Civic March for Change" in mid-November following widespread protests on the island in July. Cuban authorities denied that request last month, alleging protesters were seeking the violent overthrow of the government.

Protesters say they plan to go ahead with the march anyway.

