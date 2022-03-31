Cuadrilla says UK has withdrawn notice to plug shale gas wells

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - The British regulator has withdrawn a notice requiring Cuadrilla Resources to plug and abandon two viable shale gas wells in northwest England, the energy firm said on Thursday.

Cuadrilla said the wells will instead be temporarily plugged and suspended until at least the end of June next year, while it seeks to evaluate the options for the site.

"I am delighted that the Regulator (North Sea Transition Authority) has taken the sensible decision not to abandon the UK's only two viable shale gas wells at this time of soaring gas prices," Cuadrilla boss Francis Egan said in a statement.

