CU Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Canadian Utilities Ltd (TSX: CU.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.59, changing hands as high as $32.85 per share. Canadian Utilities Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CU's low point in its 52 week range is $25.25 per share, with $42.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.67.

