CTXS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Citrix Systems Inc (Symbol: CTXS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $105.58, changing hands as high as $105.71 per share. Citrix Systems Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTXS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTXS's low point in its 52 week range is $78.07 per share, with $144.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.55. The CTXS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

