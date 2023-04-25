CTVA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Corteva Inc (Symbol: CTVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.08, changing hands as low as $60.42 per share. Corteva Inc shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTVA's low point in its 52 week range is $50.03 per share, with $68.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.75. The CTVA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

