CTVA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Corteva Inc (Symbol: CTVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.43, changing hands as low as $59.00 per share. Corteva Inc shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CTVA's low point in its 52 week range is $43.74 per share, with $68.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.28. The CTVA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
