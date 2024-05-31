CTVA Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/4/24

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/4/24, Corteva Inc (Symbol: CTVA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.16, payable on 6/18/24. As a percentage of CTVA's recent stock price of $55.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CTVA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.16% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTVA's low point in its 52 week range is $43.22 per share, with $58.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.41.

In Friday trading, Corteva Inc shares are currently up about 1.8% on the day.

