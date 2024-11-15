CTVA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Corteva Inc (Symbol: CTVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.47, changing hands as low as $55.19 per share. Corteva Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTVA's low point in its 52 week range is $43.89 per share, with $63.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.21. The CTVA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

