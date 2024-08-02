CTVA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Corteva Inc (Symbol: CTVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.80, changing hands as low as $51.02 per share. Corteva Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTVA's low point in its 52 week range is $43.22 per share, with $58.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.56. The CTVA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

