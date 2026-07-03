CTSH Expands AI Portfolio With OpenAI: Buy, Sell, or Hold The Stock?

Cognizant Technology Solutions CTSH is expanding its footprint in the artificial intelligence (AI) driven cybersecurity space through its collaboration with OpenAI. Through its Frontier AI Cyber Defense services, the company is applying GPT-5.5 with Trusted Access for Cyber to help enterprises accelerate vulnerability discovery, validation, and remediation across software development and security operations.



As part of OpenAI’s Daybreak Cyber Partner Program, Cognizant is integrating the AI model into workflows such as secure code review, threat modeling, detection engineering, threat hunting, and incident response, while maintaining human oversight. The company aims to help enterprises reduce remediation time and strengthen cyber resilience by combining AI-driven automation with its cybersecurity expertise.



The company first applies these capabilities internally as its own “Client Zero” before deploying them for customers. The collaboration builds on Cognizant’s AI Builder strategy, which focuses on helping enterprises deploy AI responsibly at scale. With more than 5,000 cybersecurity professionals and deep expertise across regulated industries, Cognizant is well-positioned to help organizations operationalize frontier AI securely while improving software security and cyber resilience.

Cognizant Deepens Enterprise AI Partnerships

Cognizant continues to expand its enterprise AI ecosystem through strategic partnerships with OpenAI, CrowdStrike CRWD, Domyn, Rubrik RBRK, and ServiceNow NOW, strengthening its capabilities in AI-powered cybersecurity, sovereign AI, agent orchestration, and enterprise AI deployment.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Price and Consensus

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Quote

In June 2026, Cognizant expanded its strategic alliance with CrowdStrike to help enterprises secure AI throughout its lifecycle. Under the partnership, Cognizant will integrate the CrowdStrike Falcon platform into its AI Factory and Managed Cybersecurity Services, enabling organizations to securely deploy, govern and manage AI agents, models and infrastructure across enterprise environments.



Cognizant expanded its alliance with Rubrik to help enterprises govern and secure autonomous AI at scale. As a launch partner for Rubrik Agent Cloud, Cognizant will integrate the platform into its Neuro AI and AI Factory offerings, enabling organizations to monitor AI agent activities, enforce governance policies and reverse unintended actions in regulated and enterprise environments.



Cognizant announced that ServiceNow AI Agents are now interoperable with its Neuro AI Multi-Agent Accelerator, enabling enterprises to orchestrate AI agents across ServiceNow, third-party platforms and custom systems from a single environment. The integration is designed to simplify cross-platform AI workflows while enhancing governance, security and scalability for enterprise AI deployments.



Cognizant partnered with Domyn to deliver sovereign AI solutions for regulated enterprises across the EMEA region, enabling customers to deploy AI securely while maintaining data sovereignty and regulatory compliance. The collaboration strengthens Cognizant's AI Builder strategy by helping enterprises accelerate sovereign AI adoption while maintaining security and compliance.

CTSH Initiates Strong Q2 Guidance

Cognizant's expanding AI governance portfolio, growing AI engagements and strengthening partner ecosystem are expected to benefit the company’s top-line growth.



For the second quarter of 2026, Cognizant expects revenues to be in the range of $5.45-$5.52 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 3.8%-5.3% (3.2%-4.7% at constant currency).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $5.49 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.59%.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.38 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure implies a year-over-year increase of 5.34%.

Cognizant Struggles Despite Expanding AI Portfolio

Despite an expanding AI portfolio and a strong partner base, Cognizant’s shares have plunged 49.4% in the year-to-date period against the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector's return of 14.7%.



The company is facing softer discretionary spending, trade and policy uncertainty, and continued caution in parts of Products & Resources and Health Sciences. Stiff competition across IT services, with peers competing on price, delivery scale, and AI credentials, remains a headwind.

Cognizant is also facing margin pressure and rising costs, as reflected in an 80-basis-point year-over-year decline in its first-quarter 2026 gross margin. The decline was due to the impact of integrated offerings and higher compensation costs.

What Should Investors Do With CTSH Stock?

Cognizant’s expanding client base and robust AI-driven solutions continue to support its growth prospects and drive top-line growth.

However, the company is suffering from challenging macroeconomic uncertainty, softening discretionary demand and stiff competition, which are expected to hurt CTSH’s performance.



Cognizant currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that investors may want to wait for a more favorable entry point in the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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