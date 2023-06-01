CTS (TYO:4345) Price Target Decreased by 10.58% to 948.60

The average one-year price target for CTS (TYO:4345) has been revised to 948.60 / share. This is an decrease of 10.58% from the prior estimate of 1,060.80 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 939.30 to a high of 976.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.12% from the latest reported closing price of 718.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

CTS Maintains 2.79% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.79%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.57%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 517 funds or institutions reporting positions in CTS. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4345 is 0.16%, an increase of 7.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.07% to 36,965K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,383K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,331K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4345 by 19.04% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,319K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,363K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4345 by 19.66% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,311K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,796K shares, representing an increase of 22.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4345 by 52.33% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,509K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,358K shares, representing an increase of 9.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4345 by 39.07% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,404K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,417K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4345 by 24.38% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.