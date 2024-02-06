News & Insights

Markets
CTS

CTS Q4 Results Top Estimates; Guides FY24 In Line With Estimates

February 06, 2024 — 08:47 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CTS Corp. (CTS) reported Tuesday that net earnings for the fourth quarter increased to $15.32 million or $0.49 per share from $14.94 million or $0.47 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings were $0.47 per share, compared to $0.56 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the quarter declined 12 percent to $124.69 million from $142.28 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected sales of $124.51 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.10 to $2.35 per share on sales between $530 million and $570 million.

The Street is looking for earnings of $2.29 per share on sales of $550.36 million for the year.

CTS also announced that its Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program that authorizes the company to repurchase up to $100 million of its common stock, replacing the existing program authorized in February 2023. The new share repurchase program has no scheduled termination date.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.