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CTS Promotes COO Pratik Trivedi To President And CEO

June 25, 2026 — 08:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CTS Corp. (CTS) announced Thursday that its Board of Directors has promoted Pratik Trivedi, CTS' current COO, to Chief Executive Officer and President effective July 6, 2026.

Trivedi will succeed Kieran O'Sullivan, who will remain on the Board and serve as Executive Chair. He will also become a member of the Board when his appointment as CEO becomes effective.

Trivedi brings a wealth of experience in high-growth technology companies, including CTS, Eaton and Cummins. Trivedi joined CTS on April 2024 as Senior Vice President, Advanced Materials and Solutions and was appointed Chief Operating Officer effective December 5, 2025. From 2017 until joining CTS, Trivedi served as Vice President, North America for the mobility business of Eaton Corp.

Prior to his role with Eaton, Trivedi spent twelve years serving in several key roles with Cummins, Inc., including as Global Director of the Prime Power Market Segment.

Meanwhile, O'Sullivan will transition to the Executive Chair position after 14 years as CEO since January 2013. He was appointed Chairman of the Board in May 2014.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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