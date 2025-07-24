CTS Posts 67% Cash Flow Jump in Q2

Key Points - Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) reached $0.57 in Q2 2025, exceeding expectations.

- Non-GAAP free cash flow increased 67.3% year-over-year to $25.1 million.

CTS (NYSE:CTS), a diversified electronic components manufacturer serving transportation, industrial, medical, and aerospace markets, announced results for Q2 2025 on July 24, 2025. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.57. GAAP revenue was $135.3 million. This compares to $130.2 million in Q2 2024. Adjusted gross margin improved by 2.9 percentage points to 38.7% compared to Q2 2024. The quarter showed ongoing progress in margin expansion, profitability, and cash generation, even as top-line growth was moderate. Overall, although transportation-related headwinds persist.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.57 $0.55 $0.54 5.6% Revenue $135.3 million $132.65 million $130.2 million 3.8% Adjusted Gross Margin 38.7% 35.8% 2.9 pp Adjusted EBITDA Margin 23.0% 21.7% 1.3 pp Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $25.1 million $15.0 million 67.3%

Company Overview and Business Focus

CTS designs and manufactures electronic components and systems used across multiple industries. Its offerings include sensors, actuators, connectors, and transducers for applications such as vehicle electronics, factory automation, medical ultrasound, and aerospace sonar systems. The business has a highly diversified revenue base, though transportation remains a key market.

In recent years, CTS has shifted its strategy to prioritize expansion in industrial, medical, and aerospace/defense sectors. This diversification helps offset risks when sales decline in transportation. Key success factors include continuous innovation, disciplined cost management, a global manufacturing footprint, and a strong pipeline of new program wins in targeted growth markets.

Quarterly Highlights: Financial and Business Developments

The most recent quarter featured improved profitability metrics, especially in adjusted gross margin (37.0%) and adjusted EBITDA margin (20.5%). Adjusted gross margin increased by 2.9 percentage points year-over-year, reflecting both higher-margin revenue streams and ongoing cost control efforts.

Non-GAAP free cash flow increased from $15.0 million in Q2 2024 to $25.1 million in Q2 2025. Management highlighted this strength by noting free cash flow conversion rates well above net earnings, a key metric for financial health in manufacturing.

Segment results were mixed. Medical and aerospace/defense markets posted strong volume gains. Aerospace and defense sales benefited from acoustic sensing and sonar systems, driven in part by the SyQwest acquisition. Medical revenues saw a boost from increased ultrasound and therapeutics demand, underscored by a healthy book-to-bill ratio indicating bookings outpacing current shipments. Industrial sales improved moderately, continuing a slow rebound in factory automation and distribution channels.

In transportation, revenue fell year-over-year due to softer demand in China and heavier competition in commercial vehicle products. Management continued to push forward with new wins in vehicle footwell integration and electronics, and emphasized that the majority of its product portfolio is powertrain-agnostic. New eBrake electronic braking components and footwell modules are in development or early production, though the timing on larger program launches remains uncertain. There were no major one-time events or material changes to the company's regular quarterly dividend, which was maintained at $0.04 per share.

Outlook and Investor Watchpoints

CTS maintained its forward guidance for fiscal 2025, expects GAAP net sales in the range of $520 million to $550 million for FY2025 and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS of $2.20 to $2.35 for FY2025. These targets assume a stable macro environment and ongoing progress in diversified end markets. Planned capital expenditures are expected to be approximately 4% of sales for FY2025, and management is focused on M&A-driven growth and shareholder returns as capital allocation priorities.

Going forward, investors should watch for continued margin performance, further progress in diluting customer concentration (especially related to key automotive clients), and the pace of improvement in end-market diversification. Tariff exposures, geopolitical risks, and supply chain sourcing will remain critical factors, especially given the global manufacturing footprint. Any significant changes in customer demand, particularly in transportation or commercial vehicle applications, could materially impact results. CTS does pay a dividend but made no changes during the quarter; the quarterly dividend was maintained at $0.04 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

