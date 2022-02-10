CTS (NYSE:CTS) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does CTS Carry?

As you can see below, CTS had US$50.0m of debt at December 2021, down from US$56.8m a year prior. But it also has US$141.5m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$91.5m net cash.

NYSE:CTS Debt to Equity History February 10th 2022

How Strong Is CTS' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, CTS had liabilities of US$114.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$86.8m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$141.5m as well as receivables valued at US$82.2m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$22.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that CTS could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that CTS has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

On top of that, CTS grew its EBIT by 73% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if CTS can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. CTS may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, CTS generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 98% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case CTS has US$91.5m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. The cherry on top was that in converted 98% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$75m. So is CTS's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Even though CTS lost money on the bottom line, its positive EBIT suggests the business itself has potential. So you might want to check out how earnings have been trending over the last few years.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

