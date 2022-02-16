CTS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CTS Corp (Symbol: CTS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.89, changing hands as high as $35.00 per share. CTS Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTS's low point in its 52 week range is $28.715 per share, with $39.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.04.

