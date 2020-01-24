CTS Eventim Takes Majority Stakes In Gadget Entertainment, Wepromote

(RTTNews) - CTS Eventim, a provider of ticketing and live entertainment, said that it agreed to buy a 60% of the shares in Zurich-based Gadget Entertainment AG. CTS EVENTIM will also buy a 60% stake in the St. Gallen-based wepromote Entertainment Group Switzerland AG.

On completion of the transaction, the business operations of Gadget Entertainment, wepromote and CTS EVENTIM's own ABC Production AG company will be merged to form a new Swiss group, 'Gadget abc Entertainment Group AG'.

The five remaining sellers, holding 40% of the shares, will form the new company's management, CTS Eventim said.

