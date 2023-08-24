CTS Eventim returns to 'business as usual' as it beats Q2 estimates, raises guidance

Adds guidance, six-months figures, CEO quote

Aug 24 (Reuters) - German ticketing firm CTS Eventim EVDG.DEon Thursday reported better-than-expected revenue for the second quarter of the year, citing rising demand for music and sports events, helped by the lifting of COVID restrictions.

The firm reported revenue of 654.7 million euros ($712 million), 5.7% above analysts' expectations according to Refinitiv data.

It also raised its guidance for the 2023 financial year, now expecting both revenue and normalised core earnings to increase on a year-on-year basis, compared to previous expectations of earnings in-line with 2022 levels.

"We are now back to 'business as usual' at CTS Eventim," CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg said, adding that "as usual" means healthy organic growth and the development and expansion of new and existing business segments.

For the first six months of the year, the company's revenue reached the 1 billion euro milestone for the first time, at 1.02 billion euros, surpassing pre-pandemic figures by 47%.

Normalised core earnings were up 39% year-on-year to 170.8 million euros, with the firm citing the growth in internet ticket volumes, both in Germany and abroad as reason for the rise.

($1 = 0.9195 euros)

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet and Amir Orusov in Gdansk; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Sonia Cheema)

