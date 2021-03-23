CTS EVENTIM Reports Normalised EBITDA Loss In FY20 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CTS EVENTIM (CEVMF.PK) reported that its fiscal 2020 normalised EBITDA was negative at 2.9 million euros compared to normalised EBITDA of 286.5 million euros, last year, the result of rigorous cutbacks, income from insurance compensation and government grants to cover payroll and overhead costs, also and especially in countries outside Germany.

Fiscal 2020 Group revenue fell 82.2 percent year-on-year to 256.8 million euros from 1.44 billion euros, prior year. Revenue in the Ticketing segment was 73.7 percent lower year-on-year, at 126.6 million euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.