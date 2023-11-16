CTS Eventim reports 34% rise in nine-month EBITDA and confirms full-year outlook

Nov 16 (Reuters) - German ticketing firm CTS Eventim EVDG.DE on Thursday reported a 34% increase in normalised earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the first nine months period, citing strong underlying growth stemming from live entertainment and sports events.

EBITDA in the January-September period came in at 343.3 million euros ($372.03 million).

The group also confirmed its full-year outlook, which was hiked in October.

The company reported strong ticket sales in the nine-month period, with 11.6 million more tickets sold compared to the same time last year. Earnings at CTS Eventim's Live Entertainment business, by contrast, dropped slightly by 3%, with the company citing higher costs.

($1 = 0.9228 euros)

(Reporting by Amir Orusov and Louis van Boxel-Woolf; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Louis.vanBoxel-Woolf@thomsonreuters.com; amir.orusov@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.