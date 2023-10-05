News & Insights

CTS Eventim raises 2023 outlook after strong Q3

October 05, 2023 — 09:47 am EDT

Written by Linda Pasquini for Reuters ->

Oct 5 (Reuters) - German ticketing firm CTS Eventim EVDG.DE on Thursday raised its forecast for 2023 after posting strong third-quarter preliminary results, citing high presale volumes for individual tours such as Taylor Swift and Peter Maffay, and the "sheer number and variety" of events on offer.

The group now expects revenue for the current year to be significantly higher than 2 billion euros ($2.11 billion) and normalised core earnings (EBITDA) at well above 400 million.

It had previously forecast both revenue and normalised core earnings to increase on a year-on-year basis.

($1 = 0.9498 euros)

