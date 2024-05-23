CTS Eventim Q1 Operating Profit Rises; Consolidated Revenue Up 11.6%

(RTTNews) - CTS Eventim (CEVMF.PK) reported that its first quarter adjusted EBITDA rose three times from prior year, increasing by 36.3% to 92.2 million euros. Consolidated revenue for the first three months of 2024 was 408.7 million euros, an 11.6% increase compared with the prior-year period.

Revenue in the Ticketing segment rose 23.3% year on year to 182.8 million euros. The Live Entertainment segment's revenue also rose year on year, increasing by 4.8% to 234.4 million euros in the first quarter of 2024.

