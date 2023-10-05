CTS Eventim hikes 2023 outlook after strong Q3

Adds comparisons with 2022 in paragraph 2, context in paragraphs 3-4, result and share details in paragraph 5-6

Oct 5 (Reuters) - German ticketing firm CTS Eventim EVDG.DE on Thursday raised its outlook for 2023, sending its shares soaring, after high presale volumes for individual tours such as Taylor Swift and Peter Maffay helped it achieve strong third-quarter preliminary results.

The group now expects revenue for the current year to be significantly higher than 2 billion euros ($2.11 billion) and normalised core earnings (EBITDA) at well above 400 million, compared with 1.93 billion and 384 million, respectively, in 2022.

It had previously forecast both revenue and normalised core earnings to increase on a year-on-year basis.

After pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic boosted the group's growth last year, CTS Eventim is set to benefit from the completion of its digital optimization and a strong event line-up, it said.

Events include American pop star Taylor Swift's 2023-24, which is set to become the highest-grossing tour in history according to music industry experts.

The volume of online ticket sales was up by 35% from a year ago in the first nine months of 2023, CTS Eventim said, driven by both Germany and the global network.

Shares in the company rose 8% at 1400 GMT, set for their best day since March 2022.

($1 = 0.9498 euros)

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini Editing by Miranda Murray)

