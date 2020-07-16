CTS Eventim has 34 mln euros deposited at closed Austrian bank

VIENNA, July 16 (Reuters) - German ticket seller CTS Eventim EVDG.DE said it had 34 million euros ($39 million) deposited at Austria's Commerzialbank Mattersburg, which has been ordered to close, via its Barracuda Holding unit.

CTS Eventim shares were down 3.3% in premarket trade on Thursday.

Commerzialbank Mattersburg, a small regional lender in the province of Burgenland with around 60,000 customers, was ordered to shut immediately on Wednesday by Austrian financial regulator FMA after it discovered balance sheet irregularities.

Commerzialbank is also prohibited from paying out deposits.

"Both Eventim and Barracuda continue to monitor the

situation very closely and will take all necessary measures to protect their rights," the German company said.

Austrian technology firm Frequentis FQT.VI has said it held deposits of more than 56 million euros at Commerzialbank, and Energie Burgenland BRGEL.UL has warned that its 2019/20 earnings will be affected in a "mid-single digit million euro" range due to Commerzialbank's closure.

Deposits of up to 100,000 euros per person are covered under Austria's ESA deposit protection scheme.

ESA will contact all customers via mail in the coming days to ask for another current account number and transfer the money, ESA managing director Stefan Tacke said in an interview with ORF radio on Thursday.

($1 = 0.8774 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Jason Neely)

