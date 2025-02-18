CTS Eventim FY24 Adj. EBITDA, Revenues Climb

(RTTNews) - CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA, (EVD.DE), a ticketing and live entertainment service provider, on Tuesday announced preliminary results for fiscal 2024, reporting higher adjusted EBITDA, a key earnings metric, and revenues.

The company said it continued to deliver dynamic growth across all businesssegments in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA came to 542.2 million euros, a significant increase of 21.9 percent from last year's 444.8 million euros.

Consolidated revenue climbed 19.1 percent to 2.81 billion euros from previous year's 2.36 billion euros, driven by higher results in both the Ticketing segment and the Live Entertainment segment.

In the Ticketing segment, adjusted EBITDA grew 21.1 percent from last year to 416.5 million euros, and revenue rose 22.7 percent to 879.9 million euros.

In the Live Entertainment segment, Adjusted EBITDA increased 24.4 percent to 125.6 million euros and revenue climbed 17.6 percent to 1.971 billion euros.

The company plans to publish its full annual report for 2024 on March 27.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.