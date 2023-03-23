CTS Eventim FY22 Profit Surges, Margin Down; Expects To Maintain Strong Profit Growth Ahead

(RTTNews) - CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (CEVMF.PK), a provider of ticketing services and live entertainment, on Thursday reported that its fiscal 2022 net result attributable to shareholders surged to 203.80 million euros from last year's 88 million euros.

Earnings per share were 2.12 euros, up from 0.92 euro last year.

EBITDA grew to 379.54 million euros from 203.08 million euros last year. Meanwhile, EBITDA margin fell to 19.7 percent from 49.8 percent a year ago.

The company's normalised EBITDA came to 384.50 million euros in 2022, up 85 percent compared to 207.98 million euros in the previous year. Normalised EBITDA margin was 20 percent, lower than 51 percent a year ago.

Consolidated revenue came to 1.93 billion euros in 2022, an increase of 372 percent compared with the previous year's 407.82 million euros, driven by strong growth in both the Ticketing and the Live Entertainment segment. Revenues grew 33 percent on 2019 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS EVENTIM, said, "We are delighted by the exceptional growth generated by our two main segments in their core domestic and international markets.... We now expect to maintain this course of strong profitable growth and further improve our market position."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.