CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (0EEE) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (0EEE) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/23/2024, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA to post earnings of €0.62 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at €426.05 million. Last quarter, CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of €0.67 on estimates of €1.11. The stock rose by 3.26% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 0EEE stock has risen by 32.87%.

Is CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for 0EEE stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of €90.14, implying upside potential of 9.79% from current levels.

0EEE shares have gained about 32.25% in the past six months.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA is a diversified media company that focuses on the ticketing market. The business is divided into two segments, ticketing, and live entertainment. The ticketing segment produces, sells, and distributes tickets for a variety of leisure-based events. The company sells tickets for concerts, sports, theater events, and provides travel services as well. The live entertainment business segment plans and organizes tour events, largely for music-based concerts. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Germany.

