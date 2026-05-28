CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) reported a double-digit increase in first-quarter revenue and earnings, with management pointing to strength in Live Entertainment, resilient Ticketing revenue and an expanding venue business while reiterating its full-year outlook.

Chief Financial Officer William Willms said group revenue for Q1 2026 rose 23% year over year to EUR 630 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 18.5% to EUR 119 million, while EBIT grew 23.7%. Earnings per share were EUR 0.66, up EUR 0.18 from the prior-year quarter.

“The first quarter of 2026 demonstrates that we are continuing our course of profitable growth,” Willms said, adding that the start to the year was “within our expectations.”

Live Entertainment drives first-quarter growth

The Live Entertainment segment was the strongest growth contributor in the quarter. Revenue rose to EUR 404 million from EUR 292 million a year earlier, while adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 29 million from EUR 12 million. Segment margin expanded to 7.2%.

Willms attributed the improvement to “a strong portfolio of shows in Germany and the U.S.” and a growing contribution from CTS Eventim’s venue business. In Germany, he cited the Hans Zimmer show as a particularly strong contributor, though the company did not provide a split between Germany and U.S. touring.

The venue business generated EUR 40 million in revenue and EUR 18 million in adjusted EBITDA. Willms said venue margins remained structurally stable and comparable to the company’s Ticketing segment, with the venue business operating at an EBITDA margin of roughly 46%.

The Unipol Dome in Milan, which hosted the Olympic Ice Hockey Tournament in February with about 400,000 visitors, opened for music concerts in May. Willms said the arena is already contributing to operational results and is “a meaningful addition” to the company’s high-margin venue portfolio.

Ticketing revenue rises despite lower retail volumes

CTS Eventim’s Ticketing business delivered revenue above the prior year, though retail ticket volume declined to 39 million tickets from 40 million in Q1 2025. Willms said the softness was mainly due to a structural change in the company’s partner contract with Stage Entertainment, which shifted to a partnership based on retail ticket allotments.

On a like-for-like basis, Willms said Ticketing revenue was up about 6% in Q1. Adjusted EBITDA was slightly above the prior year, with the margin roughly in line with last year. He said reported EBITDA growth of about 1% understated the like-for-like performance because of the contract change and current investment in the company’s Operational Excellence program.

Management emphasized that the lower ticket volume was not a sign of weaker demand or increased competition. “The volume softness in Q1 2026 is due to the explained one-time effect and not a demand signal, and especially not the result of increased competition,” Willms said.

Two-thirds of retail ticket volume came from outside Germany, which Willms described as a milestone demonstrating the internationalization of CTS Eventim’s platform.

Guidance maintained after “very good” start

Despite the stronger-than-expected start cited by analysts on the call, management left its outlook unchanged. Willms said the company’s guidance was only two months old and that the first quarter is the least relevant quarter for the full-year outcome.

“For this reason, we reiterate our guidance,” Willms said. “For now, however, I can say we remain positive, and we will revisit this topic when we talk next time in August or later in the summer.”

Management also said operating cash flow is expected to improve significantly over the course of the year, with the strongest cash generation typically coming in the third and fourth quarters due to Ticketing seasonality. On capital spending for the Milan arena, Willms said the largest construction work has been completed, though some smaller investments in technical equipment remain. He described remaining CapEx as a mid-double-digit million euro amount.

Management addresses competition, AI and Olympics ticketing

During the question-and-answer session, analysts asked about competitive pressure from Live Nation and potential AI-related disruption. Marco Haeckermann, head of investor relations and vice president of corporate development and strategy, said CTS Eventim does not view Live Nation’s European ambitions as a meaningful threat.

Haeckermann said primary ticketing in Europe is “a relationship and compliance business,” with venue operators and promoters evaluating reliability, regulatory compliance, commercial terms and platform capability. “On all these dimensions, we are the incumbent in Europe,” he said.

On AI, Haeckermann said the company sees artificial intelligence as a tool to improve areas such as discovery, demand generation, pricing, inventory optimization, access integrity, event operations and customer service automation. Willms said AI “amplifies the value” of CTS Eventim’s proprietary data, platform scale, European reach and relationships, rather than replacing them.

Management also provided additional context on the company’s role in ticketing for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. Haeckermann said the project-based contract runs from 2026 through 2028 and is expected to generate revenue in the low triple-digit millions over the full contract period, with average margins comparable to other similar projects. Ticket sales began in April, and Haeckermann said the first ticket drop was sold successfully, with demand exceeding expectations.

Operational Excellence and future venues remain in focus

CTS Eventim said its Operational Excellence program began in Q1 with a focus on building capabilities and talent. Willms said the company spent a low single-digit million euro amount on the program in the quarter and that Q1 can be viewed as a proxy for the quarterly impact in 2026. He said additional details, including the program budget, will be provided at the company’s Capital Markets Day.

The company also reiterated its intention to pursue an asset-light model for future venue projects through a PropCo/OpCo structure. Willms said discussions with potential partners are ongoing and that CTS Eventim still intends to keep only a minority share in the property company.

Haeckermann said acquired businesses France Billet and See Tickets are now integrated and performing well, with early top-line and bottom-line synergies, including merged local structures in countries where Eventim and See Tickets both operated.

In closing, Willms said Q1 was in line with expectations, with solid organic growth at the group level and in both Live Entertainment and Ticketing on a like-for-like basis. He said the Operational Excellence program is intended to support the company’s ambitions through 2030.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD)

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through EVENTIM.Web and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for promotors through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

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