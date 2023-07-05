CTS Eventim : AutoTicket GmbH, Germany Agree To Arbitration Tribunal's Proposed Settlement

(RTTNews) - CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.DE), a ticketing and live entertainment service provider, said that the arbitration tribunal has proposed to autoTicket GmbH and its shareholders and to the Federal Republic of Germany that they bring an end to the arbitration proceedings concerning their car toll dispute by agreeing on payment of compensation for damages totalling 243 million euros including interest.

The company noted that autoTicket GmbH and its shareholders as well as the Federal Republic of Germany agreed to the arbitration tribunal's proposed settlement.

autoTicket GmbH is a joint venture owned in equal shares by CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA and Kapsch TrafficCom AG.

