CTS Earnings Results: $CTS Reports Quarterly Earnings

CTS ($CTS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.53 per share, missing estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $127,440,000, missing estimates of $134,132,040 by $-6,692,040.
CTS Insider Trading Activity
CTS insiders have traded $CTS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KIERAN M O'SULLIVAN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $4,435,835.
CTS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of CTS stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 374,104 shares (+23.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,099,151
- BROWN ADVISORY INC removed 356,347 shares (-28.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,240,067
- PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 168,340 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,144,289
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 134,556 shares (-55.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,509,819
- CHARTWELL INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 115,430 shares (-48.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,584,503
- WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 102,517 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,959,772
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 77,551 shares (-28.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,751,917
CTS Government Contracts
We have seen $258,683 of award payments to $CTS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- DEVELOPMENT OF NEW CRYSTAL COMPOSITIONS WITH IMPROVED PROPERTIES: $232,365
- PRT EM UNITS: $16,750
- PURCHASE OF REPLACEMENT THERMISTORS FOR TOTAL ALKALINITY ANALYSIS: $9,568
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.