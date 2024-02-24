CTS (CTS) Price Target Increased by 6.30% to 45.90

The average one-year price target for CTS (NYSE:CTS) has been revised to 45.90 / share. This is an increase of 6.30% from the prior estimate of 43.18 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 43.43 to a high of 48.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.91% from the latest reported closing price of 45.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 503 funds or institutions reporting positions in CTS. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTS is 0.14%, an increase of 1.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.94% to 37,328K shares. The put/call ratio of CTS is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,169K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,237K shares, representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTS by 6.54% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,112K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,209K shares, representing a decrease of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTS by 2.87% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,720K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,804K shares, representing a decrease of 4.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTS by 13.51% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,370K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,389K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTS by 4.79% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,344K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249K shares, representing an increase of 7.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTS by 84.89% over the last quarter.

CTS Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

